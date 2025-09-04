Massive fire at Noida car service centre guts six vehicles

Noida: A massive fire broke out at a three storied authorised car service centre in Noida, Sector 63 on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, gutting at least six vehicles, said officials. While nearly 50 cars were parked at the facility at the time, firefighters managed to douse the fire and no casualties were reported.

It was Maruti Suzuki service centre and the loss is yet to be ascertained, said officials.

While nearly 50 cars were parked at the facility at the time, firefighters managed to douse the fire and no casualties were reported.

Fire officials said that on Wednesday around 1.45 am, the fire control room was alerted by a security guard that a massive fire had broken out at an authorised service centre in J block of Sector 63.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the scene from nearby fire stations. “When we arrived, several cars parked were already engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to the ground and first floor,” said a fire officer, requesting anonymity, adding that they additionally used firefighting foam to prevent the fire from spreading to other cars.

The officer said, “Water supply from adjacent factories helped in controlling the fire. The fire was doused in an hour of effort.”

According to Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, Chief Fire Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, the fire is believed to have originated in a single parked car and spread rapidly. “The security guard posted at the service centre revealed that a fire broke out in a parked car. Initially, he, along with other people, tried to control the fire, but when it spread swiftly, they alerted the fire control room,” he said.

Officials said there were 50 cars parked in the service centre. When asked why the service centre did not have a functioning firefighting system, the fire official said, “The firefighting system is installed in the service centre, but the guards, who joined the job around two days back, did not have sufficient knowledge to turn on the firefighting system. It was informed that the previous guard was aware of the firefighting mechanism,” he said, requesting anonymity.