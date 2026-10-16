New Noida to be divided into 3 work circles: Noida authority

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Thursday said it has decided to formulate three work circles — numbered 11, 12 and 14 — for New Noida project, also known as Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR). The move aims to carve out new sectors and urbanise the New Noida project. (HT Archive)

The move aims to carve out new sectors and urbanise the New Noida project. The Authority has also assigned additional responsibilities to senior officials and deployed field staff to expedite land acquisition, officials said.

“The authority has expedited the work on the project. Old Noida has 10 work circles, numbered 1 to 10. The new work circles for New Noida will be numbered 11, 12 and 14,” Kranti Shekhar, officer on special duty (OSD), Noida authority, said in a statement.

The project will not have a work circle numbered 13. Officials, however, have not given any specific reason for skipping the number. Interestingly, Noida also does not have a Sector 13, said officials.

Meanwhile, three lekhpals have been deployed in the area to survey land and prepare a report.

The Authority has also held meetings last week with farmers and Gram Pradhans of Dadri and Bulandshahr to explain the project and the land acquisition process, said officials.

Mahima, OSD, Noida authority, who is overseeing the project, said farmers discussed their issues and concerns. “Some farmers wanted to know about the land acquisition process and what would happen to their places of worship. We informed them about the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) provisions, which help affected families rebuild their lives and livelihoods,” she said.

Two general managers have been assigned responsibility for the new project. Senior managers and managers will also be given additional charge for the area soon for land acquisition process said officials.

Last month, Noida authority increased its compensation rate by 53% for the category of land acquisition in which farmers are also entitled to a 5% developed plot, said officials.

Compensation and developed-plot entitlements for the project will vary by phase, said officials.