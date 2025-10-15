NGT issues notice to Noida authority over air pollution

NOIDA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the Noida authority and other government bodies in response to a plea filed by a Noida resident, who has alleged that due to the negligence of the local government bodies rampant digging is causing severe dust pollution, thereby, affecting life of the citizens. The Noida authority, meanwhile, maintained that the allegations in the petition are baseless and the rules are followed for every digging work that is carried out in the city. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The tribunal has directed the Noida authority and other agencies involved in the matter to submit their replies before the next hearing.

In the petition, Amit Gupta, the resident of the city’s Sector 77, raised the grievance that the Noida authority is not complying with the environmental norms while carrying out various works relating to cable lying, pipe repair and optical fibre work, gas line work and various other construction activities across Noida.

Talking to HT, the Noida authority officials on Tuesday denied the allegations, saying they are “baseless”.

On August 10, 2025, the NGT heard the case and its order was uploaded on the official website on Tuesday.

The order, delivered by justice Prakash Shrivastava and Dr A Senthil Vel, an expert member, stated: “Issue notice to the respondents for filing their reply by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing. Applicant is directed to serve the respondents and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing.”

Earlier this year, the Hindustan Times on July 21 had reported how the Noida authority left the dug up patches without repair that is a major cause of not only pollution but was also posing risk to human safety, particularly the pedestrians.

The green tribunal is scheduled to hear the matter next on December 24.

“Applicant further submits that after the above activities, complete repair work is not done which results in air pollution in that area. In support of such a plea, he has referred to the photographs filed as annexure A-4 colly from page 64 onwards. He has further referred to photographs on page 65 and 73 in support of the plea that in that process green area is damaged and he has relied upon the communication sent by CPCB (central pollution control board) on 25.07.2025 forwarded the complaints of the applicant in this regard to the UPPCB (Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board). He has also submitted that though the UPPCBvideorders annexure A-3 colly, page 55 onwards had imposed the environmental compensation for such pollution but theEChas not been recovered till now,” said the order.

Residents allege that private contractors, after laying the electricity and telephone wires, routinely abandon the dug-up patches without proper restoration, especially along roads in sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 116, and 118.

“We have been complaining about this practice of digging up green areas, footpaths and other public spaces, but the private contractors go scot-free. We have regularly informed the Noida authority about the violation of the air pollution violations, rampant damage to the public property including road, green space, footpath and other public spaces. But despite repeated follow ups with the authority about how frequent digging and violation of norms cause not only nuisance but also health issues and safety to children on roads, nothing helped,” said petitioner Gupta, the environmental activist who has filed multiple complaints with the authorities.

“We follow all the rules in digging or any other work being carried out in the city. We will file a reply in the NGT about the case,” said Noida authority’s general manager AK Arora.

According to locals, the authority had earlier developed “dust-free zones” by planting grass and saplings to comply with the NGT’s directions and Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority (EPCA) orders. These green covers were intended to reduce airborne particulate matter and recharge groundwater.

However, the same zones are now being destroyed during utility-related digging works, according to residents.

“Recently the contractor dug up a dust-free zone in Sector 116 — developed to contain airborne dust — and left it unrepaired. A 33KVA high-voltage line has been laid at the site, and it remains exposed, posing a major safety hazard,” Gupta said.

Residents such as Arun Singh of Sector 76 and Aditya Kumar of Sector 74 said that the Noida authority was wasting public funds. “The authority first spends money developing the dust-free zones and then allows private contractors to destroy them. These agencies never return to repair the damage,” Singh said.

“The authority does not enforce rules. Why can’t they ensure contractors restore the green patches? Dust-free zones also help with water recharge, but the authority seems to have no concern,” said Kumar.

The authority, according to residents, has granted at least eight digging permissions in the past eight months in sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, and 116.

Yet, in none of these instances has the contractor repaired the sites, they alleged.

Under existing norms, a contractor must seek permission from the civil department of the Noida authority before carrying out any digging work. As part of this process, they are required to submit a bank guarantee and pledge to restore the site. The authority is empowered to forfeit the guarantee in case of non-compliance.