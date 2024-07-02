Noida: 27-year-old who went missing found murdered, two held

The Greater Noida police have arrested two individuals on charges of murdering a Dankaur resident earlier in June, senior officere said on Tuesday. “During investigation, it was revealed that on June 16, Virendra was drinking alcohol with suspects Danish alias Bakra of Usmanpur village and Bunty of Roshnapur village in Dankaur. The three got into an argument over money and the suspects hit Virendra on the head with a brick, killing him. (Representational image)

The body of the victim was found two weeks ago but was identified only last week after his family came forward to file a missing person complaint, they added.

According to SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, on June 27, Bir Singh, a resident of Usmanpur village under Dankaur police station, reported that his 27-year-old brother Virendra Singh has been missing since June 16.

“Earlier on June 18, an unidentified body was recovered from Parsol channel in Dankaur and the body was kept in the mortuary since then as it could not be identified. However, the description given by Bir Singh matched the unidentified body. The next day, on June 28, Bir Singh was shown the photos of the body, and he identified the body as that of his brother Virendra. A written complaint was taken from the family and an FIR was registered at Dankaur police station and investigation was launched,” said Khan.

The autopsy of the deceased revealed that he was bludgeoned to death using a brick, said a senior officer at Dankaur police station.

“During investigation, it was revealed that on June 16, Virendra was drinking alcohol with suspects Danish alias Bakra of Usmanpur village and Bunty of Roshnapur village in Dankaur at an isolated area near the Parsaul channel. The three got into an argument over money. During the fight, the suspects hit Virendra on the head with a brick and he died. They then disposed of his body and fled the scene,” the officer said.

On the night of July 1, the two suspects were arrested from their residence.

“They were booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act. They were produced before a local court and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. Further investigation is underway,” said the DCP.