Noida all set to host mega pet carnival on Feb 9, 12 top pooches and parents to win prizes

To instil in the general public a sense of compassion and love towards community dogs, the Noida authority has decided to organise a “Pet Roll Carnival 2025”, offering an opportunity for pet lovers and parents to participate in competitions that will showcase the lifestyle of their respective pet, said officials on Wednesday. The motive of the event is to help people get connected with each other, and celebrate the diverse cultures. (HT Photo)

The first of its kind event will be held on February 9 at Shivalika Park in Sector 33 and will witness the participation of at least 250 pet dogs from 35 breeds, said officials.

“The event is aimed at offering a unique opportunity for residents to engage in creative activities and competitions along with their pets. The motive of the event is to help people get connected with each other, and celebrate the diverse cultures. The event is to encourage compassion and love towards animals and fellow humans. We have a culture where we offer the first meal to dogs and cattle in our families traditionally. We need to encourage and preserve that culture of compassion,” said Sanjay Kumar Khatri, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The event will begin at 10am and end at 9pm. Pet parents have to first register for free and participate in the competitions planned at the venue. Internationally acclaimed experts on pets from different countries, including Germany, Ukraine and the Czech Republic, will judge the competition and select 12 top dogs in different competitions, said officials.

The programme also includes a fashion show, with pets showcasing the latest in attires and accessories on the ramp.

“We will also select the best lady dog handler and best child dog handler in the age group of 14-18 years in the event on the basis of their handling of their respective pet,” said another Noida authority official.

The event will have a musical band, a DJ, 10 food stalls of renowned chains such as Dominos, Berger Rama, and Blue Tokai coffee. Grooming partner, Scoopy Scrub, and other pet grooming stalls and training experts will also be present at the event.

And anyone wishing to adopt a furry friend can do so at the venue as several animal NGOs will also be there with their adorable wards.

“People will be able to adopt a pet in the adoption drive that will be organised at the event. Pet parents will be able to seek free expert advice on their dogs. The facilities such as de-worming and anti-rabies vaccination will also be available at the event, which is likely to become a permanent feature in the city’s annual cultural activities,” said Khatri.

The authority has also invited vendors, who will offer premium dog food, dog accessories and dog clothing tot ake part in the event, said officials.

“The most important goal of this event is also to engage citizens in healthy discussions on how people can coexist with community dogs without conflict,” said a Noida authority official.