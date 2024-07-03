Noida authority approves maps of Unitech’s stuck housing projects

The Noida authority has approved the layout maps of housing projects being developed by Unitech Group, which is yet to deliver apartments to thousands of homebuyers who have been waiting for over a decade to get their homes. A view of an incomplete Unitech housing project in Sector 113, Noida. (HT Archive)

With the layout approval, Unitech can now resume work on incomplete projects and deliver homes to buyers, said Noida authority officials on Wednesday.

The Noida authority was until now refusing to approve the map layouts till the realtor cleared its dues amounting to nearly ₹11,000 crore, said officials in the know of the matter.

However, on April 26, 2024, the Supreme Court issued directions to the authority to clear the layout maps, without insisting that the realtor clears the dues first, said officials.

“We have approved the layout of incomplete housing projects in Noida on the orders of the Supreme Court. We have also communicated the same to Unitech Group board as directed in the apex court order,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

In its order on April 26, the Supreme Court divided the total Unitech land into two parts -- one where homebuyers have been allotted flats and plots, and the other where projects are yet to be launched and the land is lying vacant.

The SC instructed the authority to approve the layouts of the first part where homebuyers have been unable to get their flats and projects are lying partially completed, said officials.

The Unitech Group board chairman YS Malik said they will start construction at the site without delay once the environmental clearance and other approvals are obtained.

“We have already roped in the construction contractors, who are eager to resume work provided all clearances are in place. We have applied for environmental clearances and also the consent to establish from the environmental bodies. We do not know when these will be issued. As and when they are issued, work at the site will begin. Also, we cannot provide a fixed completion and delivery date because that would depend on several factors. But if fund flow is assured, then work will be completed on time or before time,” said Malik, who is in control of Unitech Group.

According to the authority’s data, Unitech has 443 acres in sectors 96, 97, 98, 113 and 117.

“In all, the Noida authority approved layout maps of projects being developed on 246 acres, which had partially completed projects, while the remaining 197 acres are lying vacant.

Unitech had launched three projects Amber, Burgundy, and Willows 1 and 2 in sectors 96, 97, and 98. There are 638 homebuyers in these projects, of whom 178 had sought refunds. In these sectors, the Noida authority sanctioned 818 units on 164 acres, and 180 acres remain vacant,” said a Unitech Group official aware of the matter, asking not to be named.

In Sector 113, the developer launched Unihomes 3, which has 1,621 homebuyers. Of them, 941 have sought refunds. The Noida authority has approved 1,751 units on 26.5 acres in this sector, with about nine acres lying vacant.

In Sector 117, the developer launched Exquisite, The Residences, Unihomes 1 and 2, Uniworld, and Gardens, comprising 3,327 homebuyers, of whom 1,036 have sought refunds. The authority has approved 3,728 units on 56 acres, with 8.7 acres left vacant.

The authority had told the Supreme Court that it wanted the Unitech Group to return the unutilized/vacant land. However, the court stated that a decision on vacant land would be taken later and reiterated that the issue of outstanding dues would be decided in due course after hearing Noida, the government-appointed board of Unitech, and another ongoing case in the Supreme Court.

Unitech had proposed constructing new towers and plotted houses on the vacant land to generate capital and resources for completing existing projects.