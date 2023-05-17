Deadline for completion of Noida’s Sector 151 golf course extended to 2024

The Noida authority has extended the completion deadline for its Golf Course project in Sector 151A as it struggles to acquire sufficient land, officials said on Tuesday. Officials have said that the project, initially set to be finished by 2023, will now be completed by the end of 2024. The authority is constructing an 18-hole golf course in Sector 151A along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. (Photo for representation)

KV Singh, senior manager of the Noida authority, said, “There are issues regarding the land, as some farmers are unwilling to give their land for the project. However, we have nearly resolved these issues, and work is progressing rapidly at the site. We will aim to complete the work as soon as possible.”

The authority has currently completed 43% of the project, with officials saying that the remaining work will be finished by the end of 2024 based on the current pace, officials said.

The authority is keen to complete the golf course project promptly, as 931 people have applied for membership, despite the facility being incomplete. Of the applicants, 459 are general members, 170 are state government employees, and 370 are central government employees. This totals to 999 members, although 68 have opted for a refund due to the prolonged wait. Under pressure, the authority has allowed them access to its existing golf course in Sector 38A. Officials now aim to expedite the project in order to deliver the promised services to the members.

The authority is constructing an 18-hole golf course in Sector 151A along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The authority has already completed administrative and cafeteria structures, and is now fast-tracking the landscaping process, which requires the closure of the old road passing through the project.

In June 2021, the authority hired a private agency to develop the golf course. This will be the second golf course developed by the government agency, following the establishment of the first 18-hole golf course in Sector 38A in the 1990s.

According to officials, during its 198th board meeting in February 2020, the authority approved a tentative budget of ₹90 crore for the development of the golf course at Sector 151A. The project encompasses a 90-acre golf course, a 20-acre adventure sports facility, and a 10-acre heliport.

