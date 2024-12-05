Noida authority files two complaints against farmers accusing them of violence

The Noida authority on Thursday said it has filed a police complaint against a farmer running an illegal restaurant in Sector 45, after he and his supporters allegedly attacked a team of Noida authority officials who went to seal the illegal facility. Members of Kisan Sena (apolitical) reached Wave City police station in Ghaziabad on Thursday demanding the release of their officials and supporters who were arrested during the ongoing farmers' protest in Greater Noida. (Sakib Ali /HT Photo)

Officials said the second complaint was filed after a group of farmers allegedly misbehaved with senior officials at the authority’s main administrative building in Sector 6. Police have started investigations into both cases.

In the first complaint, the authority alleged that when its officials went to seal the illegal restaurant in Sector 45 following the orders of the Allahabad high court, the farmer who owns the property, Surendra Pradhan, and his supporters misbehaved and attacked the team.

“The high court issued an order directing the parties to maintain status quo regarding the plot’s possession. But violating the order, the plot owner started operating a restaurant there. The court has prohibited the allottee from conducting any activities related to the restaurant on the disputed plot,” said a senior official of the Noida authority, asking not to be named.

On Tuesday, the Work Circle 3 team, accompanied by police, started sealing proceedings at the restaurant. One gate was sealed, before the process by the owner and his henchmen, said authority officials.

“Around 5.45pm, Pradhan, accompanied by 40-45 people, allegedly obstructed the operation, abused the team and also physically attacked them. The mob also damaged a police vehicle,” said Surendra Kumar Verma, assistant manager, Noida authority, in the police complaint.

“Police personnel at the site intervened promptly, pacifying the crowd and ensuring the safety of officials. The situation could have escalated into a major incident without the timely intervention of the police,” the complaint further said.

The second complaint was filed after hundreds of farmers on December 3 staged a protest outside the Noida Authority office in Sector 6 demanding 10% abadi land.

According to the complaint, the protesters allegedly barged into the premises, disrupted work, and assaulted employees, besides damaging government property.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred during a high-level meeting attended by senior officials, including the chief executive officers of Noida and Greater Noida, Lokesh M and Ravi Kumar NG, and district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

Pankaj Garg, assistant manager of Work Circle 1, urged for legal action against a group of at least 60 protesters.

Garg alleged that the chaos began around 1.30pm when some people entered the land records department and verbally abused the staff. They accused employees of inefficiency and tore up files, he claimed. Despite police intervention to remove them from the premises, the situation escalated when their associates gathered outside the main gate.

“Senior administrative officials and cop attempted to pacify the situation but were also targeted by the assailants,” Garg alleged in his complaint.

Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M said, “This incident was unwarranted and the staff is in shock. We did not expect such behaviour from the people of this city.”