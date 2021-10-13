Noida authority inducts women guards, plans pink vending zones

The Noida authority on Wednesday announced multiple measures aimed at women empowerment in the city. Deployment of 26 women guards at its offices, vending zones for women and separate funds for women centric schemes are among the steps that the authority has decided to take up.

During an event at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6, the authority on Wednesday inducted 26 women guards who will be deployed at its different offices in sectors 6, 5, 18 and 39, where they will assist the women visitors in need. All of these employees have been hired via a private agency, officials said, adding that the measures were taken under ‘Mission Shakti’, a UP government’s programme that aims to provide safety and job opportunities to women.

The authority also decided to appoint four women employees, who will work as ‘swachhta doot’ (cleanliness messenger) to help keep the city clean.

“Apart from these guards and cleanliness workers, we have also decided to allocate separate funds for women centric schemes. We will also come up with a plan to provide vending space only for women,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The vending zones, where only women can set up stalls/shops, will be called ‘Pink Vending Zones’, the officials said.

“The move is to encourage women to become self-reliant economically. The authority will support those women who want to start their own business and need government support,” said Praveen Mishra, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority.