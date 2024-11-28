The Noida authority said it has approved the detailed project report (DPR) of Safe City project, under which 2,100 CCTV cameras will be installed at 212 locations in Noida with an aim to put the city under e-surveillance for the safety of citizens. Noida authority nod for Safe City project to install CCTV cameras across city

Officials said chief executive officer Lokesh M on Wednesday approved the DPR, paving the way for further progress on this project, which is crucial for better law and order in the city.

Now that the DPR has been approved, the authority will send the project to the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) for the finalisation of the budget.

Once IIT-Delhi carries out a technical vetting of the estimates, the Noida authority will start the process of selecting the agency for executing this project. The authority is likely to issue the tender for selecting an agency in the next one or two months, said officials.

“After the presentation about the Safe City project on Wednesday, the DPR was approved, paving the way for further progress on the project,” said RP Singh, general manager, Noida authority.

Officials said cameras will be installed at all key spots and the feed from these cameras will be sent to a control room in Sector 94.

“The tentative budget for this project is ₹200 crore but that amount will be approved only after IIT-Delhi’s vetting of the estimates,” said Singh.

The authority has a target to complete this project by the end of 2025 and the agency to be finalised will have the task of laying optical fibre cable, erecting poles, and setting up face detection cameras and other high definition cameras at key spots to monitor the activities in the city, said officials.

The authority has already installed an intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) at all main traffic intersections, including those on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway under e-surveillance for better traffic management. The ITMS also helps police issue online fines for traffic violations.

The Uttar Pradesh government wants the Noida authority to put the entire city under e-surveillance so that all kinds of crime can be contained and the response to crime incidents can be improved.

“Safe City project will have a control room in Sector 94 and the system will assist the police in solving crime cases easily with the help of live footage. This project will also help in crime prevention,” said Singh.