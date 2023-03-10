Noida authority opens two dog shelters, to be operated by residents’ associations

The Noida authority on Friday inaugurated two dog shelters in Sector 50 and Sector 135, in line with the dog policy that was implemented in the city on December 12, 2022. Officials said these will be the first such shelters in the city that will be run with support from the respective residents’ welfare association (RWA). The two dog shelters were inaugurated by Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwar. (HT PHOTO)

Stray dogs that are sick or aggressive and require a shelter home will be kept there, said officials. The upkeep of the shelter and its expenses will be borne by the RWA of the particular sector, they said.

The two dog shelters were inaugurated by Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwar.

“A total of four dog shelters are to be constructed by the Noida authority in sectors 34, 50, 93B and 135. The shelters in sectors 50 and 135 have been completed and opened while the construction work of the remaining two shelters is expected to be completed by March 31. These dog shelters will be transferred to the RWAs of the respective sectors. These shelters will be the first such facilities in National Capital Region (NCR) that will run with the support of RWAs,” said an official statement from the Noida Authority.

On December 12 last year, after discussions with the apartment owners’ associations, residents’ welfare associations and other social groups, as well as in line with provisions of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), the dog policy was put into effect in Noida. It defines the penalties and legal action for an offence that are not in accordance with the policy related to pets and stray animals.

Among the various conditions, the policy also states that the authority will carry out sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs in each sector and village in consultation with the RWAs or AOAs or five-member committee in a village. The authority is also tasked with making dog shelters in sectors or other sites on the demand of RWA or AOA to take care of unwell or aggressive stray dogs.

The demand for a dog policy was felt last year after a nine-month-old baby died after allegedly being bitten by a stray dog at a high-rise society in Sector 100 in October 2022.

“The new shelters have provision to keep aggressive, sick, accident-prone stray dogs. Platforms have been made for feeding, and sheds have been made to keep them. Water tubs have been placed in the dog shelter, in which clean water will be supplied daily,” said SP Singh, deputy general manager, health, Noida authority.

He added that the cost of constructing the shelter, equipment for sterilisation and vaccination of dogs will be borne by the Noida authority.

“However, the operation of the dog shelter, which includes provision of food for dogs, clothing, washing, maintenance of the facility and other expenses will be borne by the RWA. This dog shelters currently have provisions to keep a maximum of 15 dogs per shelter. The responsibility of providing a caretaker, a para vet and a veterinarian is with the RWA,” said Singh.

KK Jain, general secretary of Federation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Association (FONRWA), said, “The residents of Noida have been hassled by the nuisance of stray dogs. As we will be able to provide shelter to sick and aggressive dogs there, it will definitely help in resolving the issues of dog bites in societies.”

On the other hand, RWA members are concerned about the expense of operating the shelters.

“The RWA has employed a caretaker and a para vet. In addition to that, we will bear the expenses of food and sanitation, which will be around ₹40,000-50,000 a month. However, we are ready to support the Noida authority in implementing the dog policy as it is for the good of the community,” said Moolchand Gupta, president of Sector 50 RWA.

