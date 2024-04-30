 Noida authority resumes drive to demolish illegal buildings - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida authority resumes drive to demolish illegal buildings

ByVinod Rajput
Apr 30, 2024 07:12 AM IST

The drive will continue to discourage those who indulge in illegal construction in the city thereby defeating the authority’s aim of ensuring a well-planned development

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday said it has demolished several structures illegally built in Parthala Khanjarpur Hindon flood plain, located near Sector 123, Basai and Sector 48 area in a drive launched against illegal construction in the city.

The drive will continue against all illegal buildings because the land mafia are selling the plots or shops in the illegal buildings being built in the notified area, said an officer of special duty who led the drive. (HT Photo)
The drive will continue against all illegal buildings because the land mafia are selling the plots or shops in the illegal buildings being built in the notified area, said an officer of special duty who led the drive. (HT Photo)

The drive will continue in future to discourage those who indulge in illegal construction in the city thereby defeating the authority’s aim of ensuring a well-planned development, said chief executive officer (Noida authority) Lokesh M.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The authority’s joint team of land, work circle and police together reached at 11am at Parthala Khanjarpur flood plain area and demolished the illegal structures freeing at least 8,000 square metres of land worth 48 crore, said officials.

Later, the team reached Basai village near Sector 68, and removed encroachment on 4,500 square metre land worth 34 crore. In the end, they demolished the shuttering of illegal construction that was carried out in Sector 48 in front of Motherland Hospital, said officials.

The staff has been directed to act strictly against those who indulge in the illegal construction on the notified land, the CEO said, adding that the authority has directed the land, work circle and police to work together to ensure that no illegal building comes up in the city.

“We had started the drive before the model code of conduct was put into effect ahead of the general elections. But we had to stop the drive against illegal construction because the police were busy in the elections. And police now are free from that duty. We have resumed our drive that will continue in future too,” said Lokesh M.

He said that the drive will be carried out daily to convey the message that no construction without map approval is allowed.

On Sunday, the authority’s team led by the officer on special duty Mahendra Prasad demolished the illegal structures in Bhangel area near Sector 104 freeing at least 30,000 square metres of land worth 180 crore .

The authority also sealed illegal buildings being built in Maharishi Trust land, located in Sector 104 area. The teams also left a note declaring “This building is illegal” on the structures built without permission in Barola area.

The drive will continue against all illegal buildings because the land mafia are selling the plots or shops in the illegal buildings being built in the notified area, said Prasad

“As per the provisions of the UP industrial act-1976 no construction can be allowed on the notified area without the authority’s building map approval. We have warned the general public not to buy any plot or shop in these illegal projects,” the officer on special duty added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

News / Cities / Noida / Noida authority resumes drive to demolish illegal buildings
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On