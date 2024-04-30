Noida authority resumes drive to demolish illegal buildings

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday said it has demolished several structures illegally built in Parthala Khanjarpur Hindon flood plain, located near Sector 123, Basai and Sector 48 area in a drive launched against illegal construction in the city. The drive will continue against all illegal buildings because the land mafia are selling the plots or shops in the illegal buildings being built in the notified area, said an officer of special duty who led the drive. (HT Photo)

The drive will continue in future to discourage those who indulge in illegal construction in the city thereby defeating the authority’s aim of ensuring a well-planned development, said chief executive officer (Noida authority) Lokesh M.

The authority’s joint team of land, work circle and police together reached at 11am at Parthala Khanjarpur flood plain area and demolished the illegal structures freeing at least 8,000 square metres of land worth ₹48 crore, said officials.

Later, the team reached Basai village near Sector 68, and removed encroachment on 4,500 square metre land worth ₹34 crore. In the end, they demolished the shuttering of illegal construction that was carried out in Sector 48 in front of Motherland Hospital, said officials.

The staff has been directed to act strictly against those who indulge in the illegal construction on the notified land, the CEO said, adding that the authority has directed the land, work circle and police to work together to ensure that no illegal building comes up in the city.

“We had started the drive before the model code of conduct was put into effect ahead of the general elections. But we had to stop the drive against illegal construction because the police were busy in the elections. And police now are free from that duty. We have resumed our drive that will continue in future too,” said Lokesh M.

He said that the drive will be carried out daily to convey the message that no construction without map approval is allowed.

On Sunday, the authority’s team led by the officer on special duty Mahendra Prasad demolished the illegal structures in Bhangel area near Sector 104 freeing at least 30,000 square metres of land worth ₹180 crore .

The authority also sealed illegal buildings being built in Maharishi Trust land, located in Sector 104 area. The teams also left a note declaring “This building is illegal” on the structures built without permission in Barola area.

The drive will continue against all illegal buildings because the land mafia are selling the plots or shops in the illegal buildings being built in the notified area, said Prasad

“As per the provisions of the UP industrial act-1976 no construction can be allowed on the notified area without the authority’s building map approval. We have warned the general public not to buy any plot or shop in these illegal projects,” the officer on special duty added.