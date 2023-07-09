Noida authority officials raze illegal flats at high rise society, attacked

The Noida authority’s anti-encroachment squad was allegedly attacked by several people during a demolition drive at the Antriksh Golf View society in Gautam Budh Nagar’s Sector 78 on Friday. The investigation in the case is still ongoing, according to police. Noida authority carries out demolition of illegal construction at residential society in Sector 78. (HT Photo)

The incident took place when Noida authority officials began tearing down illegally constructed residential flats at the residential society.

The Noida authority had issued notices to the builder regarding the illegal construction that had occurred at the Antriksh Golf View society, as well as requesting that the residents in the respective flats vacate the premises.

“We had issued warnings and served notices to the concerned builder that legal action would be taken against the unauthorised construction. Instructions were also issued to demolish the illegal structures, but the builder disregarded the orders. As a result, demolition took place on Friday. However, a few people got into a heated argument with Authority workers and attempted to obstruct the work,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Noida authority, adding, “Legal action is being taken against the perpetrators and a case has been registered in the matter.”

Jitendra Singh, station house officer, Sector 113 police station, said, “It was brought to our attention that after notices were served to residents, a few had moved court and obtained stay orders on their respective establishments. On Friday, the authority demolished four-five houses that had failed to obtain a stay of execution. However, a scuffle erupted between Authority workers and a few residents after the JCB machine accidentally damaged a section of the house with stay orders. Based on a complaint, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions). An investigation is underway.”

HT attempted to contact the project in-charge of the Antriksh Golf View society, but he was not available for comment.

“Flats were being built against the guidelines here, and builders were profiting. Illegal construction was rampant, and it’s good that the authorities are taking notice,” Anant Agarwal, a resident of Antriksh Golf View.

Notably, builders were also accused of carrying out illegal constructions at Golf View 2 last year, which resulted in the housing society’s occupancy certificate being cancelled by the Noida authority.

