Parthala Flyover set to open next month, says Noida authority

The Noida authority is preparing to open the Parthala Flyover for public use next month, as it must meet the deadline for completion by May 31. Once opened, the Parthala intersection on the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway stretch will provide a seamless ride for thousands of commuters on the Noida-Greater Noida West link road and the FNG itself, officials said. The Parthala flyover in its final stage of work. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“We have completed the major work on the Parthala flyover, and we will add the finishing touches in the next few days. We have a deadline to complete all minor tasks, including removing the shuttering of the Tie Beam, painting certain areas without black colour, and brickwork. We are likely to open it to the public in the first week of June this year,” said Shripal Bhati, deputy general manager of the Noida authority.

The authority said that the project will be ready for use by May 31, and they can open it to the public on any day next month. After the opening, the authority will continue with beautification work, officials associated with the matter said.

“After opening this flyover for Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad, Hapur, or local commuters, providing them with a smooth ride, we will focus on beautifying the Gol Chakkar (roundabout) under the flyover. We will carry out horticultural work on the roundabout to enhance its appearance. This can be done while commuters continue to use it,” Bhati added.

The authority commenced work on the project on December 24, 2020, with the aim of providing uninterrupted connectivity to commuters traveling between Noida and Greater Noida, who currently face traffic congestion at the Parthala traffic intersection.

The authority has constructed a six-lane, 697-metre-long flyover on the Noida-Greater Noida West route, with a budget of ₹ 80.54 crore, to ensure the Parthla Chowk junction becomes free of signals.

The decision to build the flyover was made due to the high volume of motorists, approximately 18,000, who use this stretch during peak hours. A survey conducted by the authority’s traffic cell revealed that around 1.25 lakh commuters use the stretch daily, leading to significant congestion at the Parthala Chowk, where the Master Plan-III road meets the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway.

Residents living in Sectors 121, 122, Garhi Chokhandi, and other nearby areas face daily inconvenience due to thousands of commuters getting stuck in long traffic snarls during peak hours.

“Since construction began on this project in 2020, the authority diverted traffic to Garhi Chowkhandi village and sector 121’s internal roads, causing problems for users. We used to waste a significant amount of time during peak hours negotiating the traffic in this area due to the diversion. We will breathe a sigh of relief from traffic congestion once this flyover opens for users next month,” said Ajay Kumar, a resident of Sector 122 and a daily commuter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON