Noida authority starts labelling illegal buildings in bold red letters

The Noida authority has started intensifying action against constructions that were raised without approval of maps, senior officials said on Wednesday.

The authority has started identifying illegal buildings and putting up stickers labelling them ‘illegal’, so as to deter buyers from investing in such projects.

Earlier, the authority used to issue notices, file FIRs and issue demolition notices to discourage those who resort to illegal construction in the city. But now the authority has started identifying and labelling such properties, said officials.

“We started the labelling exercise to curb illegal constructions and also to warn off interested homebuyers from investing in these projects,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The authority’s team on Wednesday pasted labels on illegal buildings in sector 43, Sadarpur, sectors 77, 78, 79 and 118, among others. In the past month, the authority has identified at least 50 buildings that were built illegally and builders were selling units in violation of the rules. Apart from inscribing “illegal work” in bold red on the facade of each illegal building, the authority also issues demolition notices to owners of such buildings.

The authority is also demolishing the buildings, which are not occupied and built in violation of the norms. But if the buildings are in use, then the authority simply labels them ‘illegal’.

On Wednesday, the authority said it has freed up from encroachments around 15,000 square metres of land worth ₹100 crore in sector 78 and 118.

As per the rules, if anyone wanting to build a building must first obtain permission from the authority’s planning department and get the maps approved.

The authority has issued public notices and appeals warning the buyers not to buy plot or flat or shop in the illegal buildings because it will invite trouble.