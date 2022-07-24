Noida authority to remove more illegal buildings on floodplains
NOIDA: The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has issued warning notices to at least 500 house owners to either to remove illegal structures from the Hindon flood plains of river or face demolition. The notices have been issued under a mega drive, aimed at freeing flood plains of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers.
The Uttar Pradesh government directed the Noida authority to remove all unauthorized structures on the flood plains in April 2022. According to the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Act 1976, building houses, offices or any other structures on notified areas, including flood plains, without permission is an illegal activity.
The flood plains of Hindon and Yamuna are under threat from unauthorized structures built by land mafia, who are developing illegal housing and other structures in violation of rules. The authority had demolished at least 100 farmhouses built on the Yamuna flood plains and issued public notices to around 2000 such structures in June this year. The authority has commenced a drive on the Hindon flood plains now, officials said.
“We have issued notices to those who have constructed illegal structures on Hindon flood plain. We have given them 15 days’ time to remove the illegal constructions, failing which we will demolish them,” said Pradeep Sharma, circle officer, Noida authority.
The authority on Friday it demolished illegal buildings and cleared flood plain areas located in Parthala village, along the Noida-Greater Noida West road.
“We freed 2,500 square metres of flood plain after demolishing at least 25 shops and other structures. The drive will continue until we free all such areas,” Sharma added.
Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY, who is also the chairman of the Ganga Committee directed the Noida authority to demolish all illegal structures on the floodplains of both the rives in June 3 this year.
The district Ganga Committee was constituted as a statutory body, in accordance with laws of the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation notified on protection of the Ganga and its tributaries, including Yamuna, Hindon and other natural water bodies.
The committee is mandated to work for the management, protection, conservation and rejuvenation of Ganga and its tributaries and other water bodies in different regions.
Ghaziabad police initiates programme to train unemployed youth
The programme titled 'Atmanirbhar training and awareness' has been initiated on public-private partnership model at the Harsaon police lines and will impart training to 150 selected persons in fire safety, veterinary care and training, security guards and medical care. Officials said that personnel of the state's 112 emergency response teams have also been asked to join the workshop in order to attain new skills, which will provide value addition to their services as first responders.
111-km Kanwar Marg project may take two years time to complete
City residents may not get relief from Kanwar Yatra diversions soon as the proposed 111-kilometre Kanwar Marg, linking Muradnagar to Purkaji near the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, will take another two years to get complete once the forest clearances are obtained. It is also projected as an alternative route for kanwariyas from Haridwar who take the Delhi-Meerut Road to travel back home during the Kanwar Yatra season.
Union Ayush minister inspects Unani institute campus in Ghaziabad
Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inspected the newly-constructed campus of the National Institute of Unani Medicine at Kamla Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad. Sonowal said the Union ministry of Ayush has undertaken various steps to encourage research and development, innovation and develop apex institutes for education in Unani medicine. The foundation stone for the NIUM was laid on March 1, 2019.
Liquor shops on Kanwar Yatra routes in Noida to shut for two days
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate on Sunday ordered the closure of all wine and liquor shops falling on Kanwar Yatra routes on July 25 and 26. According to officials, a total of 84 liquor shops will be shut for two days. District magistrate Suhas LY said that the order was passed following a July 21 letter from the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate's office.
Noida residents welcome reduction in power tariff
Noida: Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar said that they are happy after the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission issued a new tariff order for 2022-23. The tariff applicable for discoms of UPPCL will also be applicable for consumers of Noida Power Corporation Limited. However, NPCL consumers will get a 10% regulatory discount on the total amount billed every month. NPCL vice-president Sarnath Ganguly said that the new tariffs will be implemented by August 4.
