Noida authority to takeover construction of Dadri road

NOIDA: The Noida authority has plans to take over construction of the road beneath the recently opened Bhangel elevated corridor after the UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd (UPSBCL), the project agency, said it cannot finish the work as nearly ₹150 crore dues remain unpaid. Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M said they have received a letter from UPSBCL stating its inability to rebuild the 5.5km surface road, which has remained damaged for years due to the elevated corridor’s construction. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“If UPSBCL is unwilling to take up the work, we will place the proposal before the Board and seek approval to execute it ourselves. This road is critical for several sectors along the corridor,” he said.

The move comes amid a long-running payment dispute that has already reached the Allahabad High Court.

Deputy general manager (Civil) Vijay Rawal said that if the Authority steps in, it will act under the contract. “We will seize UPSBCL’s performance guarantee, and any additional cost will be recovered from them,” he said.

UPSBCL claims the Authority has not cleared payments related to price escalation, extra GST, and interest on delayed payments, pushing total dues to around ₹150 crore. Although the 5.5km, six-lane elevated road was completed and handed over in August 2025, the corporation says months of reminders have gone unanswered.

The dispute formally escalated last year. UPSBCL first invoked the arbitration clause on November 12, 2024, and followed up on May 7, 2025 with a panel of three proposed arbitrators.

A final reminder on June 5 expressed willingness for conciliation if payments were released.

With no response, UPSBCL moved the Allahabad High Court under Section 11 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, seeking appointment of a sole arbitrator.

The corporation has also refused to finish ancillary works—service roads and drainage lines under the flyover—unless dues are settled or an additional ₹25 crore is sanctioned. These surface works are crucial to prevent traffic bottlenecks and waterlogging, especially in Bhangel, Barola and adjoining sectors.

Authority officials, however, maintain that UPSBCL must complete the tasks listed in the original agreement. “They cannot walk away from their contractual responsibilities. Service roads and drains are part of the contract,” a senior official said.

UPSBCL was unavailable for a response on the matter.

On November 18, the elevated stretch was opened to the public following residents’ pressure, but the damaged and unfinished surface road below remains a major chokepoint, leaving thousands of commuters stuck amid the unresolved standoff.