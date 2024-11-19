Noida begins land survey in Bulandshahr 

The Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M and other officials on Monday carried out a preliminary survey of the land to be acquired for the development of New Noida in Bulandshahr villages. . The DNGIR or ”New Noida” has the notified planning area of 20,911 hectares (209.11 square kilometres) and comprises 80 villages in the districts of Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr. On Monday, Lokesh M was accompanied other officials as they visited two villages Jokhabad and Sanwli with an aim to set up an office there. (HT Photos)

Lokesh M was accompanied by officer on special duty (OSD) Mahendra Prasad, OSD Kranti Shekhar, general manager Leenu Sahgal, deputy general manager Vijay Rawal and Tehsildar Shashi Kumar along with revenue staff of Bulandshahr’s tehsil Sikandrabad. The team surveyed the land in two villages -- Jokhabad and Sanwli with an aim to set up an office there.

“We surveyed the land to establish an office from where the development work will be carried out in the future. We have given instructions to the team about the execution of the development plan,” said Lokesh M on Monday.

The team surveyed several villages in Sikandrabad tehsil on Monday afternoon. And after the survey, the CEO met with officials at the public works department’s guest house in Sikandrabad. The CEO briefed the officials that they must start the land acquisition in villages located along Eastern Peripheral Expressway, where the Grand Trunk road passes through towards Bulandshahr.

“We have directed the officials to meet all socially active persons in each of these villages and then establish communication with them so that the land can be bought through mutual consent,” said Lokesh M.

The team of officials will meet village heads, block development members and other elected representatives to inform them about the New Noida development plan. The Noida authority has decided to use the 2013 land act provisions to begin land acquisition if the farmers refuse to sell the land directly, said officials.

In June 2021, the Noida authority hired the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to draft the master plan. SPA, for its part, has already defined the land usage for Noida’s expansion towards Bulandshahr, which the authority’s board has approved.

After the Noida international airport becomes operational by April 17, 2025, the demand for land from investors and businessmen have gone up but the two industrial bodies do not have developed land to allot. To cater to this demand, the Noida authority has got the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR) Master Plan-2041 approved to acquire agricultural land, ready it and allot it investors to fuel growth in this region.

The DNGIR or ”New Noida” has the notified planning area of 20,911 hectares (209.11 square kilometres) and comprises 80 villages in the districts of Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr. In the DNGIR planning area, out of a total of 80 villages, 60 villages are in Bulandshahr district and 20 villages in Gautam Buddha Nagar. And the new DNGIR area will be equal to Noida’s current existing developed area, said officials.

In the case of Noida, the authority first acquired agricultural land from farmers, developed basic services including roads, drains, parks and water supply and other utility facilities, and then allotted land to corporate houses, realtors and investors, said officials.