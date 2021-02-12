Noida: Builders form group to develop sports facilities
Ten developers with housing projects in Noida’s sector 79 under the sports city scheme have formed a consortium to develop sports facilities for their customers.
Under the scheme promoted by the Noida authority, developers who are allotted land would have to develop sports facilities on 70% of the land.
In January last year, the authority banned plot sale, lease permission, registry of plots and refused to give occupancy certificates if developers had not fulfilled this condition.
“We formed a separate company on Fridaywith 10 developers as stakeholders to develop a golf course, cricket ground and other sports facilities in the sector,” said Subodh Goyal, promoter of Civitech and leader of the consortium.
“We are preparing estimates on how much funds are required to develop the required facilities,” Goyal said. However, he refused to reveal the other companies in the consortium.
Together, they have about 150 acres, allotted in 2016, in the sector and were scheduled to develop 5,000 apartments, authority officials said.
“We will issue certificates, allow plot sale and facilitate flat registry if the developers build facilities, pay dues and fulfil other terms. Without these conditions, we cannot allow these permissions,” said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Noida authority.
