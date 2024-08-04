Noida cops crack down on video showing drunken antics; 4 held

The Noida police arrested four men on Sunday after a 15-second video showing them dancing on a car roof and consuming alcohol went viral on social media Saturday night. The arrests were confirmed by station house officer Dharam Prakash Shukla (Sector 20, Noida). The four accused from the first incident at Sector 20 police station. (HT Photo)

“On Saturday night, police received information from a resident of Sector 31 that four men were creating a ruckus inside the society. It was informed that they were consuming alcohol and dancing while playing loud music in the car (Maruti Suzuki Ciaz),” said SHO Shukla.

According to police, the suspects have been identified as Harsh Pandey, 25, from Prayagraj, Shiv Gautam, 27, and Kasim, 25, from Jharkhand, and Anand Kumar, 25, from Begusarai in Bihar, were arrested. “In Noida, they resided in a rented flat in Sector 31 and worked for private companies,” said SHO Shukla, adding that the car belongs to Harsh. They were allegedly in an inebriated condition when the incident took place, he added.

A case under sections 170 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences), 126 (security for keeping peace), and 135 (inquiry as to truth of information) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was filed against them at the Sector 20 police station on Sunday, police said. They also seized their car.

In a separate incident, Knowledge Park police seized an SUV (Ford Endeavour) and arrested two men after they recorded a short video outside the Knowledge Park police station and uploaded it on social media.

Knowledge Park SHO Vipin Kumar said, “The suspect, identified as Aman Sharma, a resident of Bisrakh, had come for some legal work at Knowledge Park police station on Saturday. While going out of the police station by his SUV, his friend recorded a video, and they uploaded it on the social media platform for getting views.”

“Taking cognizance of the video, a case (under section 126 of the BNSS) was registered on Sunday, and they were arrested,” added SHO Kumar. Police did not disclose the name of the second suspect who recorded the video of the offence.