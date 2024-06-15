Noida: Fire breaks out in two companies at Sector 67, fire tenders at spot

A fire broke out in two companies in Noida's Sector 67 on Saturday, ANI reported. Smoke billows out after a fire broke out in two companies in Noida on Saturday, June 15, 2024.(PTI)

Several fire tenders have reached the spot, and firefighting operations are ongoing.There are no reports of any injuries or damage yet.

"Fire tenders along with teams of fire-fighters have been rushed to the spot," a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI. The incident has been reported from B-Block of Sector 67

Visuals shared by the news agency show one of the buildings engulfed in thick plumes of smoke. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

On June 3, a short circuit in the air conditioning system of a private company in Noida had triggered a fire.

The fire broke out on the ground and second floors of a garment manufacturing company named KM Leasing Limited located in Sector 10. An LPG cylinder on the building's third floor had also exploded as the firefighting operation was on.

No civilian or firefighter was injured in the episode and both the fires were doused safely.

In a similar incident, a fire broke out in an IT company in Noida's Sector 63 on June 1 due to a blast in the indoor unit of an air conditioner, according to PTI.

An "AC blast" generally refers to an explosion or fire involving an air conditioning (AC) unit. Such incidents can occur due to various factors, often related to electrical or mechanical failures, according to the officials.

The officials have urged the general public to not run their ACs continuously for long durations in order to prevent any mishap in extreme hot weather conditions.

The Delhi-NCR region has been reeling under a severe heatwave for the last couple of weeks. Temperature have generally been reported over 42 degree celsius.