Noida: Gazebo, Guard room to come up at Sectors 51, 50 parks

Residents of Noida’s Sector 51 and 50 will soon have a gazebo -- a free-standing structure open from all sides for providing shade and a place to rest -- and a guard room at their main public parks, said Noida authority officials on Friday. In Sector 51’s Meghdootam park, residents said it was tough visiting the park during adverse weather conditions and Sector 50‘s Block D park lacks a security guard room for the convenience of guards posted there. (HT Photo)

The horticulture department recently surveyed the two areas to identify suitable places to develop the facilities, and officials say the work will soon commence.

In Sector 51’s Meghdootam park, residents said it was tough visiting the park during adverse weather conditions for want of shady places to rest.

Sector 50‘s Block D park lacks a security guard room for the convenience of guards posted there said residents.

“During summer, there is no shade to escape the scorching sun and we are forced to cut our outings. Now that the facility is being planned there, we are hoping to have a comfortable spot to relax and enjoy,” said Vijay Pal, a resident of Sector 51.

“Gazebos will also prove helpful in the event of rain,” said another resident Jagdish Singh.

In Sector 50, residents point out that their biggest public park lacks a guard room.

According to Sanjeev Kumar, senior vice-president, District Development Residents Welfare Association, the Meghdootam park is visited by residents of both sectors 50 and 51.

“Currently, six guards work in eight shifts there, and the gazebo is quite far from the entrance. This makes it challenging for the security guards to take shelter from the sun and rain. We have wanted a guard room near the gate for the longest time, to provide relief to the guards,” he said.

To be sure, Sector 50 has a population of around 20,000, while around 5,000 people live in Sector 51. In all, there are 17 public parks in the two sectors.

Noida authority officials said a survey of the parks has been conducted and work will commence soon.

“Following demands of residents, a site survey of the two places was conducted to identify suitable places for a gazebo and security guard room. The work will be taken up within a week,” said Madanpal Chaudhary, assistant manager, horticulture department.