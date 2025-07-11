Uttar Pradesh: Traffic curbs, diversions announced in Noida ahead of Kanwar Yatra | Details

Noida: To ensure a safe passage of Kanwar pilgrims, who will use a 4 km stretch between July 11 and 25, the Noida Police have held meetings with different departments including power, and health departments, and Noida authority, besides holding discussions with DJ operators and event organisers, officials said on Thursday. DJ operators and event organisers during a meeting were also advised to follow prescribed guidelines. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archives)

The Noida traffic police have also issued diversions to prevent any congestion.

To be sure, in Noida, pilgrims will enter through Mayur Vihar, pass by the Shani Temple and Okhla Bird Sanctuary, and exit at Kalindi Kunj, covering a route of approximately four kilometres within the city.

“All concerned departments were asked to repair and maintain cleanliness along the route for the Kanwar pilgrims,” said officials.

The health department is set to provide eight ambulances and set up medical camps. These camps will be staffed with 16 doctors, 16 pharmacists, and 16 ward boys with necessary medicines, they said.

In coordination with the power department, more than 600 electric poles and 50 transformers have been insulated to avoid any untoward incidents, they added.

“DJ operators were advised not to exceed the height of the DJ setup beyond 10 feet and the width beyond 12 feet. They were also instructed not to play music louder than the limit prescribed by the court ,” the Noida Police in a statement.

Officials said an additional police force comprising traffic police, city police, and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) will be deployed to ensure safety. Additionally, a control room has been established near Sector 14A to monitor the situation through CCTV cameras, it added.

On traffic diversions, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav said that the movement of goods carriers on city roads will be restricted from 10pm on July 11 until July 25 for safety reasons.

“They will be diverted to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway for those heading towards Delhi and Haryana. Such vehicles will be stopped on major routes including the Elevated Road, DND Flyway, and Kalindi Kunj. The vehicular movement from Chilla red light to Okhla Bird Sanctuary via the Shani Temple will be entirely prohibited,” he added.

Police have also warned of action against anyone found spreading fake news or attempting to create panic on social media related to the pilgrimage.