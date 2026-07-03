Ravi Mohan's driver arrested in theft case at Chennai home; ₹2.5 lakh recovered but diamond necklace still missing

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan's driver has been arrested in an alleged theft case at the actor's Chennai home. While police have recovered ₹2.5 lakh that was allegedly taken from the house, the search for a diamond necklace worth ₹10 lakh is still underway. Chennai police arrest Ravi Mohan's driver in theft case.

Complaint filed after police intervention According to a report by ETV Bharat, the matter came to light on June 22 after Ravi Mohan's manager filed a complaint at the Neelankarai police station, alleging that valuables had gone missing from the actor's home in Injambakkam, Chennai. The complaint was filed after the police control room received information that some domestic workers at the residence had not returned home. When officers reached the house, they found two women working as domestic help and a young boy inside the premises.

Police were reportedly told that the workers were being questioned over a suspected theft. However, officers instructed those present that any allegation of theft should be handled through the proper legal process and that no one should be detained or questioned privately. Soon after, Ravi Mohan's manager officially lodged a complaint, claiming that a diamond necklace worth ₹10 lakh and ₹40,000 in cash had gone missing from the actor's residence.

Driver questioned and arrested Investigators questioned everyone employed at the residence, from household staff to drivers. Their inquiry eventually led them to Rajesh, who had been working as Ravi Mohan's driver for the last six months. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to opening the locker and taking the cash.

Police said the stolen money has since been recovered and returned to the actor. However, the diamond necklace reported missing from the house is yet to be found, and the search for it is still on. Rajesh was later arrested in the case, produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police said the investigation is continuing.

About Ravi Mohan's next Meanwhile, despite the ongoing investigation, Ravi Mohan is preparing for the release of his next film, Karathey Babu, which is slated to hit theatres on August 28.

The film features an ensemble cast including Nasser, Shakthi Vasu, Daudee Jiwal, KS Ravikumar, VTV Ganesh, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Subramaniam Siva, Pradeep Antony, Sri Dhanya, Raja Rani Pandiyan, Sandeep Ravi Raj, Ananthi, Ilan, Sindhu Priya, Sam Anderson, Ajith Ghosh, Kalki Raja, Knife Naren, and several others in important roles.

Back in May 2026, Ravi Mohan grabbed headlines after telling the media that he would not release any of his films in theatres until his divorce proceedings with estranged wife Aarti Ravi are settled. Just days later, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that the actor would be joining the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Benz.