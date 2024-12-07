Noida, Ghaziabad experience best December air quality since 2017

The month of December is faring well for Noida in terms of air quality as the city this month has already recorded five “moderate” air quality days, which is the highest number of such days in the city since 2017, according to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB). Environmentalists said that favourable meteorological conditions, including better wind speed, has resulted in better air days this December. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Ghaziabad too has recorded five consecutive days of “moderate” air quality -- from December 2 to 6 -- so far.

According to the UPPCB, Noida and Ghaziabad did not record any “good” or “satisfactory” air quality day in December between 2017 and 2023.

The Noida city recorded two “moderate” air days in 2017, one each in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, four in 2022 and none in 2023, said the UPPCB.

Likewise, Ghaziabad experienced no “moderate” air day in December in 2017, 2020 and 2021, one in 2018 and 2019, five in 2022 and two in 2023.

According to AQI scale, the AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, 401 and 450 “severe” and above 450 “severe plus.”

Vikas Mishra, regional officer of UPPCB, Ghaziabad, could not be reached for comment.

“The AQI is better these days owing to favourable meteorological conditions. The enforcement of pollution abatement measures under the graded response action plan (Grap) has also helped. The impact of stubble burning has reduced considerably during the past one week or so. So, these conditions have positively impacted air quality in Noida and Ghaziabad,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB, Noida.

According to the figures of the decision support system for air quality management in Delhi, the contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 mass concentration in Delhi has reduced considerably from November 22.

It said the stubble burning contribution was 26.17% on November 22 and it gradually came down to 19.58%, 11.13%, 6.99%, 5.84%, 1.92%, 1.54%, 1.62%, 1% and 2.37%, on November 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and December 1, respectively.

The figures were not available for later dates.

Earlier in November, taking cognizance of the high levels of pollution, the Supreme Court directed that Stage 4 of the Grap continue in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

However, considering the better conditions that are currently prevalent, the apex court on Thursday allowed measures under Stage 4 to be relaxed to Stage 2. However, the court also directed the Commission for Air Quality Management that any day when AQI crosses 350 or 400, Stage 3 or Stage 4 will be immediately enforced.

“December is the month when the AQI is generally “poor”. The Supreme Court should continue monitoring the air quality situation. This puts pressure on different agencies to take up ground-level work and enforce curbs properly. However, local enforcement is still poor -- roads are dusty, garbage continues to be burned, traffic snarls are frequent,” said Vikrant Sharma, a Ghaziabad-based environmentalist and lawyer.