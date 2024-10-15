Noida international airport completes calibration of landing systems

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the agency entrusted by the Uttar Pradesh government to oversee the construction of the greenfield international airport in Greater Noida’s Jewar, on Tuesday said the calibration of the instrument landing system (ILS) and precision approach path Indicator (PAPI) has been completed, officials said, adding that both are key systems necessary for aircraft landing and take-off, before the airport becomes operational on April 17, 2025. A Beechcraft King Air 360ER from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on October 10 started the calibration process and completed it on October 14. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

A Beechcraft King Air 360ER from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on October 10 started the calibration process and completed it on October 14. The completion of this process proves that the runway along with requisite equipment are ready for the operations, said officials.

“The AAI with assistance from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted the calibration process. The completion of this process proves that the runway along with requisite equipment are ready for the operations and that all required safety standards for aircraft operations at the airport are ready,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of NIAL.

“The ILS is a radio navigation system, which provides precise guidance to pilots during approach and landing, particularly in low visibility conditions. The system has two components -- the localizer that helps align the aircraft with the runway centreline, availing of horizontal guidance, and the glide path antenna, which provides vertical guidance to the aircraft ensuring a safe and smooth descent,” said Singh.

The NIAL said the calibration of the instrument landing system (ILS) and precision approach path Indicator was much awaited because without these operations, Noida international airport cannot become functional.

“The instrument landing system is crucial for the pilots to land with safety and ease, especially when the visibility is poor owing to fog, rain, or other adverse weather conditions. The quality of this system also minimises the possibilities of flight delays at the airport. The precision approach path Indicator is is an apparatus consisting of lights positioned along the runway, and fitted to provide visual indication to pilots for their correct descent angle during the final approach,” said Singh.

The first commercial flight from the Noida international airport will take off on April 17, 2025, said NIAL officials. The schedule was finalised by NIAL in consultation with concessionaire Yamuna International Airport Limited (YIAPL) in a meeting held on October 1, said senior officials.

In the run-up to the operations launch, NIAL and YIAPL started landing and take-off protocols on October 10. Since October 10, aircraft conducted landing and take-off daily with an aim to test the safety system, and to check if the requisite systems are functioning correctly.

“On October 10, an aircraft conducted a successful take-off and landing. This process was mandatory and crucial paving way for the operations to begin next year. We are working in tandem with the AAI, YIAPL, DGCA, state government and Centre so that commercial operations can start on the scheduled date,” said Singh.

NIAL said YIAPL is currently in discussions with International Air Transport Association (IATA) to finalise international routes. It is also consulting with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over the domestic flight routes.

NIAL has asked the concessionaire to make sure that the domestic and international flights take-off on April 17, 2025 itself and that work should be fast-tracked to meet the set deadline.

“The commercial flight trials, and the evaluations by AAI are scheduled for November 30 and the partner airlines, IndiGo and Akasa, are set to conduct full crew flight tests, to assess runway readiness and to validate operational systems, well in advance of the official launch. The AAI will also participate in the trial flights so that we stay well prepared before the official launch on April 17, 2025,” said Singh.