Noida: Man died of ‘heart enlargement’ at water park, reveals autopsy

The post-mortem report of a 25-year-old man, who died while using a water slide at a theme park in The Great India Place (GIP) Mall on Sunday afternoon, has revealed that he died of “heart enlargement”, senior police officers said. Dhananjay Maheswari, 25, was visiting the water park at Noida’s GIP mall on Sunday when he fell ill and later died. (HT ARCHIVE)

They also said the dead man’s parents have submitted a complaint at the Sector 39 police station, alleging that their son did not receive medical assistance on time, owing to the delayed response by mall authorities.

Police have taken their complaint into consideration and started an investigation, though no FIR has been registered as yet.

According to police, Dhananjay Maheswari, a resident of Shivaji Road Extension, Delhi, used to run a cable business, and on Sunday he along with his four colony friends had gone to a waterpark in GIP Mall, Noida.

“His friends revealed that after coming down the slide, Maheswari told them that he was feeling uneasy. He was asked to rest for a while, and his two friends left to slide again. After 15 minutes, when his friends approached him again to ask about his health, he told them he was not feeling any better,” said sub-inspector (GIP police outpost in-charge) Anuj Kumar, adding that the two friends, with the help of mall authorities, rushed Maheswari to a nearby private hospital. But doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

Kumar said, “The post-mortem report of Dhananjay Maheswari revealed that he suffered heart enlargement. The viscera has been preserved for further investigation, if required.”

Station house officer, Sector 39 police station, Jitendra Kumar said, “Maheswari was the only son and his parents submitted a complaint on Monday alleging that mall authorities delayed providing him medical help, because of which he died.”

The SHO said, “The complaint has been received and further investigations are underway.”

Doctor Dheeraj Sharma, consultant, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Ghaziabad, said, “Heart enlargement is basically what we call a “weak heart”, when heart muscles become weak and suddenly stop pumping blood. It is not a disease.”

“Usually, these types of deaths occur when a person is unaware of a pre-existing medical condition or there is a gap in routine medical check-up. A person can look healthy on the outside, but doesn’t mean that he is medically fit from the inside as well,” Sharma said, adding that to avoid such unfortunate situations, one should get a health check-up done, at least once a year.