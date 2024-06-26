Noida: Police arrest two who targeted student cars to steal phones and laptops

Two Delhi-based men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly breaking windows of cars parked outside a private university in Greater Noida and escaping with as many as 12 mobile phones, together estimated to be worth more than ₹4 lakh, and a laptop belonging to students during exam day on June 19, said senior police officers. Noida police arrested two thieves of an interstate gang who used to break the windows of cars and steal electronic devices from student cars. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police said that the suspects were active in Delhi and cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) for the past few months and they targeted cars that were left parked outside exam centres to steal electronic devices.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“The suspects have been identified as Paramjeet, who goes by a single name and resides of Gulabi Bagh in Delhi, and Sanjay Shah, 40, who hails from Samastipur in Bihar. They both resided in rented accommodation in Delhi,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

“Complainant Dev Sharma, 22, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, filed a complaint at Knowledge Park police station that on June 19, when he had gone to attend an exam at the university, unidentified persons targeted three parked cars and stole 12 mobile phones, including four flagship phones, a laptop, ₹4,000 cash and documents,” said ADCP Kumar, adding that the suspect broke the windows of the cars and escaped with bags carrying valuables.

On the complaint of the victim, a case under sections 379 (theft) and 427 (causing loss or damage) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Knowledge Park police station, and multiple teams were formed to nab the suspects.

With the help of CCTV camera footage and electronic surveillance,On Wednesday, the suspects were arrested from Lloyd trisection in Greater Noida, police said. “ We recovered 43 stolen mobile phones, four laptops, an SUV, one countrymade pistol, and a live cartridge from their possession,” said Kumar.

He further said the suspects were active in Delhi-NCR for the past few months and during interrogation, it was revealed that they used to target cars parked outside the exam centre and colleges. Cases of theft and those under the Excise Act were registered against the suspects at multiple police stations in Delhi-NCR,” said ADCP Kumar.