Noida police question call centre manager over routing calls to J-K

Noida Police on Tuesday detained the manager of a call centre in sector 63 over allegations that it routed international calls to Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said they acted on information from the department of telecommunications, under the ministry of telecommunications. The police were yet to file an FIR in the case. The centre is in H Block.

“It seems that the call centre was in the business of selling groceries online. On the side, they allegedly rerouted international calls without a licence,” said deputy commissioner of police (zone 2) Harish Chander.

The call centre had begun operations on January 4, 2021.

“We detained a founder for questioning. His wife and another founder, listed as the directors, are absconding. They are all from Kashmir and the business they were running advertised that they catered to residents of Jammu and Kashmir,” said a senior police officer.

The officer said they found seven employees, of whom five were women, on the premises. “There has been no action against them,” he said.

Police said that the manager failed to produce a license for the call centre although he said that they had applied for one.

“It is too soon to say anything. The matter is under investigation,” said the DCP.