Noida schools to commence at 8.30 am from Monday

Classes from nursery to 12th in all schools of the district will start from 8:30am from Monday onwards, a directive issued from Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said on Saturday. Earlier, the timings of Classes from nursery till 8th were revised to 10am to 3pm. (HT Archive)

“All schools (recognised by the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, and others), across the district, will begin from 8:30 am from February 12,” said Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

The order comes following much respite from the cold weather and foggy conditions in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The order, issued by the basic education department on late Saturday, said: “The timings for all the schools of all boards will be changed from 10:00 am to 8:30 am from February 12, 2024, for classes nursery to XII till further orders.”

Earlier, the timings of Classes from nursery till 8th were revised to 10am to 3pm.

District inspector of schools (DIOS), Gautam Budh Nagar, Dharamveer Singh said, “The change in school timings has to be mandatorily followed by all educational institutions operating across Gautam Budh Nagar from February 12.”

The minimum and maximum temperature in Gautam Budh Nagar stood at 6.5 and 23.1 degrees Celsius (°C) respectively on Saturday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Weather experts said that the temperatures will further increase in the days ahead, bringing much respite from cold conditions.