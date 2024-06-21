Noida: Sec 51 residents demand changing garbage collection agency

NOIDA: Irritated over piled up garbage on the roadsides and alleged dissatisfactory work being rendered by the daily wastage collection service, residents of Noida’s Sector 51 have urged the Noida authority to either change their waste collection agency or ensure a good service. Residents and KPAOA members said that they have appealed to Noida authority’s chief executive officer to consider changing the agency or get the works done on the lines of Sector 34 and 50, where sanitation and cleaning works are being done properly. (HT Photo)

Residents allege that garbage is not being regularly collected from their houses. However, the authorities have claimed that the work was hampered temporarily following a two-day sanitation workers’ strike and the service normallised after that. Still, they will inspect the area.

“Residents have been facing problems in absence of garbage collection service here. Heaps of garbage lay unattended here as the staff is either absent or they are irregular towards their duties. The situation persists for over a month,” said L.O.P. Karan, president, Kendriya Vihar Apartment Owners Association, Sector 51.

To be sure, Kendriya Vihar Apartment Owners Association (KPAOA) in Sector 51 is a housing society of central government employees. It incorporates around 1,200 flats, as per the information provided by KPAOA.

Residents and KPAOA members said that they have appealed to Noida authority’s chief executive officer Lokesh M, to consider changing the agency or get the works done on the lines of Sector 34 and 50, where sanitation and cleaning works are being done properly.

Noida authority officials, however, denied the residents’ allegations that cleaning work is not being carried out properly in the area.

“Cleaning works are being done properly and garbage is also being lifted. The works were hampered recently after there was a two-day strike that was called by the workers but works were successfully resumed,” said senior manager (public health), Noida authority, Gaurav Bansal.

“However, we will get inspections done to verify the claims of the association. The issue will be resolved,” the official added.