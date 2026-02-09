Noida: Shuttering collapses at construction site, 2 dead

Two construction workers were killed and another was injured on Sunday evening after the scaffolding structure on the eighth-floor of an under-construction building in Noida’s Sector 142 allegedly gave way and collapsed. Other workers at the site alleged that to cut costs the scaffolding that is required to be placed from the ground floor to the top and covered with a net was installed only in the middle of the building, between the seventh and eighth floors and without any safety net. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police identified the deceased as Shibu Singh, 24, originally from Dumka, Jharkhand, and Mantu Singh, 45, from Banka, Bihar. Mantu’s brother, Mithun, 32, was injured and has been hospitalised. His condition is stable, police said.

“On Sunday, around 12 pm, as all three were working on the eighth-floor, part of the scaffolding broke and two fell from the eighth floor,” a police officer, part of the investigation, told HT, requesting anonymity.

“Shibu and Mantu fell to their deaths while Mithun’s leg got stuck on the net tied on the fifth between floors,” the officer added.

Police said that the safety net had only been installed in a few sections of the building. The scaffolding was also installed between seventh to eight floor.

Both the supervisor and contractor of the project have been detained for questioning, said additional deputy commissioner of police (central Noida) RK Gautam. “A case will be registered after receiving a complaint from workers’ family members.”

Meanwhile, construction work at the building has been halted and an investigation is underway to check for lapses, he added.

A worker at the construction site, asking not to be named, alleged that the three did not immediately receive medical help. “The construction company employees, including engineers fled the spot after alerting police. The three were rushed to the hospital only after police arrived and an ambulance was called. Two were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while Shibu was rushed in an e-rickshaw.”

Sector 142 station house officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar said, “There were no seniors except the supervisor at the work site. They called the police and the ambulance at the same time and emergency services arrived a few minutes apart.”

“It was suspected that the setting of the scaffolding was misplaced, after which it opened. They (workers) had been working at the construction site for the past two years,” the SHO added.

Other workers at the site alleged that, to cut costs, the scaffolding that is required to be placed from the ground floor to the top and covered with a net was installed only in the middle of the building, between the seventh and eighth floors and without any safety net.

The worker quoted above further alleged that they had tried to raise the issue in the past but they were told either work or leave. “After receiving our payment, I, along with my 15 to 17 colleagues, will leave the work,” the worker added.

Late Sunday evening, the post-mortem of the deceased was conducted, and further investigation is underway, said officials.

The three were residing at the under-construction site for the time being. Shibu, who was about to get married, worked at the construction site with his brother Rohit, who was at home due to health issues.