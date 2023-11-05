Noida to beautify all commercial hubs, work at Brahmaputra market begins

With an aim to revamp commercial hubs in the city, the Noida authority has decided to start beautification and renovation works at all such places under a new campaign, beginning with the city’s popular Brahmaputra market in Sector 29, officials said on Sunday. The Noida authority has started beautification work at the city's popular Brahmputra market in Sector 29. (Sunil Ghosh/HT PHOTO)

The authority has fixed March 2024 as the deadline for the renovation work, which consists of refurbishing facade, floors, interior and public spaces among other areas.

Officials aware of the development said that the revamp work is also aimed to enhance the experience of customers and visitors at the market, and facilities such as public restrooms will be a part of the project.

Besides, a meeting was also held with the shopkeepers at the market to seek their feedback, said officials. “We have conducted a meeting on Friday with shopkeepers to take their feedback about the work that has been started to beautify this market, which is the oldest and the most popular market in the city. We have sought their support so that the market not only looks beautiful but also offers comfort to the visitors, who come for shopping in this commercial space. Once this work will be completed we will move on to other markets of the city for the beautification work,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

“We have also asked the shopkeepers to maintain the symmetry in colour and size of their respective display boards. We will also put traffic and other signages in symmetry to give it a unique look. The flooring of this market and footpath will have the same colour tiles and the restroom will be renovated,” the official said. The Brahmaputra market was built in the 1990s on around 7,000 square metres of area. At present, it has shops, including retail outlets, restaurants and offices.

Brahmputra market welfare association president Robby Aggarwal said, “Since it is the oldest market of Noida, it required renovation. We requested the authority and they agreed to it to make it beautiful for visitors. Once beautified, the market will offer better services to the visitors. We are cooperating with the authority in whatever way it is required so that the market adorns a new look.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. ...view detail