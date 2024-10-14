Noida to develop key city road into model route

NOIDA: The Noida authority has decided to develop the stretch of one of the city’s key roads from Noida Sector 62, near Delhi-Meerut Expressway, to Mamura into a model route to address the traffic congestion issues, officials said on Sunday. Key upgrades planned under the model road initiative include the construction of designated auto-rickshaw and taxi stands, and a foot-over bridge (FOB) equipped with an elevator near Sectors 62 and 63. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The authority will carry out multiple changes on 3.5km road stretch between Noida’s Sector 62 and Mamura to offer smooth ride to the thousands of commuters who travel daily and face the ordeal. This stretch witnesses heavy traffic because of its proximity to office complexes and residential societies, experiences severe bottlenecks, especially during peak hours, as traffic flows from NH-9 into Noida,” said a Noida authority official aware of the matter.

Noida authority’s traffic cell is set to finalise a detailed plan for the project, which was already presented in the past.

A study by the Regional Center for Urban and Environmental Studies, Lucknow, was also conducted to assess traffic flow and suggest improvements.

Key upgrades planned under the model road initiative include the construction of designated auto-rickshaw and taxi stands, and a foot-over bridge (FOB) equipped with an elevator near Sectors 62 and 63. These additions aim to enhance the overall commuter and pedestrian experience by reducing traffic jams and ensuring safer pedestrian movement.

The project will also feature a dedicated pedestrian lane for the safety of walkers. Benches will be installed at various points along the stretch, and beautification efforts will add aesthetic appeal to the area, said officials.

Another major improvement will be the reduction in size of the roundabout near Model Town, which is expected to significantly ease traffic flow. The adjacent road will also be widened to accommodate the heavy traffic from nearby corporate offices and residential colonies. The estimated cost for the entire project is around ₹7 crore.

“The groundwork for the project is in place, with the road widening, construction of foot-over bridges, and traffic management solutions all aimed at ending congestion on the Sector 62 to Mamura stretch and the work on the ground will begin soon,” said Sanjay Kumar Khatri, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

In a meeting held last month, officials from the Noida Authority and traffic police discussed various strategies to tackle congestion. Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority, approved many solutions proposed by the consulting agency last month.

These measures are part of a larger initiative to decongest this critical stretch, ensuring smoother traffic flow for thousands of daily commuters and providing better infrastructure for the area’s growing population, officials said.