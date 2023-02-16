Noida to host Saras Aajeevika Mela from tomorrow

Noida: The third edition of the Saras Aajeevika Mela, with a focus on art, craft and culture, will be organised by the Union ministry of rural development from February 17 to March 5 at Noida Haat in Sector 33A. More than 150 stalls will be set up at the fair venue, where 300 craftswomen associated with self-help groups (SHGs) from 27 states will showcase their products, said officials on Wednesday.

According to Charanjit Singh, joint secretary, ministry of rural development, the fair gives a platform to SHGs run by rural women to showcase their skills, sell their products and help them build links with bulk buyers.

“Over 300 women artisans from 27 states will present their creative works at the fair. With the help of these Saras Melas, women SHGs are not only creating livelihood opportunities, but are also presenting a great example of women empowerment in front of the country. To maintain transparency, arrangements have been made for online registration/nomination of SHGs at the Saras Aajeevika Mela,” said Singh.

The fair will also host 85 cultural programmes and food stalls serving regional cuisines from 20 states will also be set up.

Some of the handloom products that will be displayed at the fair include Kalamkari sarees from Andhra Pradesh, cotton and silk sarees from Bihar, Kosa sarees from Chhattisgarh, Tasar silk and cotton sarees from Jharkhand and IIkal sarees from Karnataka.

“The fair will have stalls that will showcase water hyacinth handbags from Assam, pearl jewellery from Andhra Pradesh, lac bangles from Bihar, Madhubani paintings, Sikki crafts from Bihar and many more,” said Raghavendra Pratap Singh, director, ministry of rural development,

Saras Aajeevika Mela is an initiative by the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) by the Government of India. The17-day fair will be open from 11am to 9.30 pm, officials said.

