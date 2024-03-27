Noida to seal commercial outlets releasing untreated waste into drains

The Noida authority on Wednesday said it has decided to intensify its drive against restaurants, motor service workshops and other premises that are found polluting the groundwater by dumping untreated waste into drain and will take steps to seal such premises unless corrective measures are taken. These outlets are located in an unauthorised commercial markets in Hazipur and Sector 104 (above), which have lately become popular commercial hubs among city residents (HT Archive)

As per the rules, restaurants and other premises must first treat their waste and then dump the same into drains, which channels this treated water into the groundwater table, said officials of the authority.

The Noida authority started a drive in connection on February 21, and issued notices to at least 31 establishments, including restaurants, hotels and other commercial outlets, for allegedly dumping their untreated waste into stormwater drains and sewer lines, thereby causing sanitation issues in the city.

These outlets are located in an unauthorised commercial markets in Hazipur and Sector 104, which have lately become popular commercial hubs among city residents.

“We have given adequate time to commercial outlets to adhere to norms. We have directed the water works department to start sealing polluting commercial establishments,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

This March so far, the Noida authority has imposed a fine of ₹1 crore in total against 100 such establishments, said officials.

On March 7, 2024, the authority imposed ₹5 lakh penalty each on banquet halls in sectors 50, 51 and Hoshiyarpur area as they were found dumping their untreated waste into drains.

During a recent survey, the authority found that several restaurants have still not installed effluent treatment plants (ETPs) on there premises.

“We will seal the premises and impose heavy penalties if they continue to flout the rules,” said Lokesh M, CEO, Noida authority.

Meanwhile, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has demanded additional time from the Noida authority for installation of ETPs. “We have met the Noida authority water department officials on Wednesday and demanded time till April 30, 2024, to install ETPs. We will also meet the Noida authority CEO and request him to give us additional time and waivers on penalty. We are ready to follow the rules but need a little support from the Noida authority,” said Varun Khera chapter head Uttar Pradesh, NRAI.