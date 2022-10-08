Noida top cops, traders meet to discuss security-related issues

Noida: Noida police commissioner Alok Singh on Saturday directed traders and shop owners to ensure their stores have working CCTV cameras and urged them to make sure that police verification of their employees are done in a timely manner. He also asked traders to make sure that the guns of security guards are loaded at all times.

A meeting between top police officers of Gautam Budh Nagar, including police commissioner Alok Singh, joint police commissioner RS Chhabi and deputy commissioner of police (DCPs) of all three zones and traders of the district was held at the police commissionerate in Sector 108 on Saturday.

“It has often been noticed that many criminal activities are committed by employees. Hence, police verification of employees is of utmost importance for all traders,” said commissioner Singh.

Meanwhile, members of Noida Jewellers’ Welfare Association met police officers at the Sector 18 market on Friday to discuss matters related to security in view of the ongoing festive season.

The Sector 18 market is a hub of jewellery shops in Noida.

“There are at least 22 jewellery showrooms in Sector 18 and Atta Market area, including top brands of gold and diamond jewellery. Intense patrolling is carried out in the area on a regular basis by the police. The jewellers were given suggestions on how to improve the security arrangements of their shops so that the police can work efficiently to nab any suspects in case of a robbery or theft,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The first suggestion was to ensure all shops have working CCTV cameras. “Jewellers were told to check the digital video recording systems of the CCTV cameras and ensure there are no issues in footage storage. They were also asked to keep one CCTV camera in the direction of the road outside their stores as it will help the police track a criminal in case a theft takes place,” said ADCP Dwivedi.

The ADCP added that a training and briefing session of security guards employed by the jewellery stores in the area has been scheduled in the coming days.

“The security guards will be trained to stay alert and how to handle a robbery or theft at the jewellery stores. Often security guards at jewellery stores do not keep their guns loaded. We have asked jewellery store owners to ensure that their guns have ammunition. The store owners have also been asked to ensure that police verification of each and every employee working in the showrooms is carried out,” ADCP Dwivedi added.

The general secretary of Noida Jewellers’ Welfare Association, SK Jain, said that jewellers are gearing up for an increased footfall in their stores in view of the festive season.

“With the upcoming Karva Chauth festival, Dhanteras and Diwali, followed by the wedding season, the next three months are going to be very busy for jewellers. At such times, the footfall also increases in showrooms and in the market. In order to tackle the increased footfall, a meeting was held with local police officers in order to improve the security arrangements in the area,” said Jain.

“The Noida police and jewellery store owners have also created a WhatsApp group where beat constables will be available for any security-related issues”, said ADCP Dwivedi.

ADCP Dwivedi added that a traffic diversion plan will be made for Sector 18 and Atta Market areas in order to boost security as well as improve the traffic situation. “Patrolling will be increased in the entire area ahead of Diwali. To ensure that movement of people across the market is monitored by the police, a diversion plan will be laid out as well,” he added.

