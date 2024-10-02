Noida traffic police launches two-week campaign for safe driving during winter

The Noida traffic police and transport department on Wednesday kicked off a two-week enforcement and awareness campaign aimed at promoting safe driving during winter months when visibility will be low owing to foggy conditions, said senior traffic police officers, adding that the drive be held from October 2 to 16. Police advised that drivers follow general road safety practices, such as staying within the speed limit, keeping to one’s lane, avoiding zigzag driving and stunts, and not driving under the influence of alcohol or when sleepy. (Ht Archive)

Officials said the drive aims to sensitise commuters to the dangers of driving in the fog, which reduces visibility and flagged off 12 vehicles for road safety awareness across the city.

Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Traffic, said, “In foggy conditions, it is very important to drive safely. On Wednesday, we flagged off 12 vehicles as part of the awareness programme.”

He provided specific advice for driving in fog, recommending that drivers reduce speed, use fog lights, maintain a safe distance from vehicles in front, follow lane driving, and avoid sudden application of brakes.

Prasad highlighted the severe consequences of minor negligence. “By adopting small precautions, major road accidents can be prevented. I appeal to all residents to drive vehicles safely, adhering to traffic rules,” Prasad said.

He also advised that drivers follow general road safety practices, such as staying within the speed limit, keeping to one’s lane, avoiding zigzag driving and stunts, and not driving under the influence of alcohol or when sleepy. He cautioned two-wheeler riders against triple riding and stressed the importance of wearing helmets.

Udit Narayan Pandey, assistant regional transport officer, enforcement, said the transport department will coordinate with traffic police for the drive.

According to the Noida traffic police data, 228 deaths and 460 injuries from 558 accidents were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar between January and June this year, marking a 12.9% increase in fatalities as compared to the same period last year, when 202 people died and 420 were injured in 541 accidents.

The district recorded 1,176 accidents, 470 fatalities and 858 injuries in 2023, according to the data.

With the alarming rise in accidents and fatalities, this drive aims to mitigate dangers on the road by promoting safe driving habits and creating awareness among the public. , said police.