Noida traffic police to paint unique numbers on auto-rickshaws for better tracking

From Thursday, the Noida traffic police will begin registering auto-rickshaws for colour codes that will help show its area of operation.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police, (traffic) Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the district had three zones for auto-rickshaws, Noida, Kasna, and Dadri. An auto-rickshaw registered in Noida, for example, is permitted to ply only within a 16-km radius there. But this rule is frequently breached, he said.

“We will provide the auto-rickshaws with a unique serial number that will be painted on the rear of the vehicle in red, green and yellow paints for the regions. This way they can be easily identified, will ensure discipline and also commuters’ safety,” he said. The colour for each region was yet to be decided.

Traffic police said when auto-rickshaws breach their limits, it will lead to overcrowding on the roads in these zones.

The registration drive will be conducted at Noida Sector 37 and Pari Chowk. Police said that they will verify the credentials of vehicle, its driver and its owner and only then paint the number.

“This way we can easily trace the vehicle if a crime takes place in an auto-rickshaw or a commuter forget their valuables in the vehicle,” Saha said.

Last week, a 30-year-old Gautam Budh Nagar resident was allegedly raped while she was on her way back from work in Ghaziabad. She had boarded an auto-rickshaw from Lal Kuan, which allegedly drove her to a secluded spot in Hapur instead. Police arrested three suspects in the case.

There are around 18,000 autos in Gautam Budh Nagar that ply in Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Kasna and Jewar area. Besides, there are also auto-rickshaws permitted to ply in the national capital region (NCR), which police said, will not be included in the colour code scheme.

Chaudhury Om Prakash, president Noida Auto Union, said that they were not informed of the exercise. “We support the colour coding exercise, but not the 16-km limitation. A person will need to hire two autos to travel from Noida to Greater Noida and vice versa if this comes into effect. This does not appear practical. Delhi is bigger than Noida/Gautam Budh Nagar but it has a single permit for autos. We also demand a single permit in G B Nagar,” he said.