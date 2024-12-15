Menu Explore
Noida Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 15, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on December 15, 2024 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on December 15, 2024, is 19.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.16 °C and 22.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 10% and the wind speed is 10 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 05:25 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, December 16, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.76 °C and 22.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 197.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:

Noida weather update on December 15, 2024
Noida weather update on December 15, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 16, 202419.46Sky is clear
December 17, 202420.25Sky is clear
December 18, 202420.55Sky is clear
December 19, 202420.23Sky is clear
December 20, 202420.20Sky is clear
December 21, 202420.21Sky is clear
December 22, 202419.59Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 15, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.1 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.59 °C Sky is clear
Chennai25.75 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru23.26 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad22.2 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad22.53 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.05 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

