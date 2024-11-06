Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.16 °C, check weather forecast for November 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 7, 2024 30.83 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 31.06 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 30.8 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 30.42 °C Sky is clear November 11, 2024 30.68 °C Sky is clear November 12, 2024 31.13 °C Sky is clear November 13, 2024 31.25 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.53 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.87 °C Light rain Chennai 28.9 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.14 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.49 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Noida today, on November 6, 2024, is 30.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.16 °C and 31.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 05:32 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.8 °C and 32.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.With temperatures ranging between 19.16 °C and 31.96 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

