Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for October 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 6, 2024 35.75 °C Sky is clear October 7, 2024 33.91 °C Sky is clear October 8, 2024 33.94 °C Sky is clear October 9, 2024 34.25 °C Sky is clear October 10, 2024 34.04 °C Light rain October 11, 2024 34.42 °C Sky is clear October 12, 2024 35.21 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.02 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.66 °C Light rain Chennai 29.25 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.72 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 29.14 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.94 °C Few clouds Delhi 34.89 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Noida today, on October 5, 2024, is 35.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.16 °C and 37.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 6, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.6 °C and 37.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.With temperatures ranging between 27.16 °C and 37.6 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 155.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 5, 2024

