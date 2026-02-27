Noida: 6 year-old left behind on bus, found 6 hours later

A six-year-old UKG student from Amity International School in Noida was discovered asleep on a parked school bus six hours after boarding, having been inadvertently left behind when the vehicle broke down and other students were transferred, school officials confirmed Thursday. “A comprehensive review of transport protocols has been initiated, strict action is being undertaken to ensure accountability, and additional safeguards are being reinforced to prevent any recurrence,” the school principal said in a statement. (HT Archive)

The incident occurred when the child dozed off during the morning commute. After the bus experienced a mechanical issue, staff transferred remaining students to another vehicle but overlooked the sleeping child. The bus was later found in a yard approximately 25km from the school.

According to messages in a parents’ WhatsApp group accessed by HT, the student’s family contacted the school after the child failed to arrive, and were allegedly informed the child had been marked present on the bus register but absent in class attendance. HT could not independently verify these messages.

The school administration confirmed the incident and said that a comprehensive review of transport protocols has been initiated and that additional safeguards are being introduced to prevent any recurrence.

School principal Renu Singh confirmed the incident in a statement. “Upon the matter being brought to our attention, immediate action was taken. The child, who had fallen asleep during transit, was located without delay and safely reunited with the parents. We are relieved to confirm that the student was unharmed,” the statement said.

Singh said the safety, security and well-being of students remained the school’s highest priority, and that the management had taken the incident seriously. “A comprehensive review of transport protocols has been initiated, strict action is being undertaken to ensure accountability, and additional safeguards are being reinforced to prevent any recurrence,” she said.