Noida:As floodwaters ebb, residents start putting life back in order

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration and Noida authority are collaborating to ensure essential amenities such as clean drinking water and food are provided at community centers where flood-displaced individuals have sought refuge, officials said on Tuesday. Around 2,000 farmhouses located on the floodplains in Noida were affected by the flooding of the Yamuna. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

On Tuesday, the authorities initiated the promotion of free check-up camps held at all shelter homes through a mobile public announcement system, which travels through affected areas to raise awareness about the available services.

According to officials from the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, 14 shelter homes have been established by the authorities to accommodate those displaced by the floods in various areas of the district. The primary center is situated in Sector 135, with others located in Jewar and several rural pockets across the district, officials added.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma of Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “All necessary amenities, including clean drinking water and meals comprising breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as medical facilities, are being provided at the community centers for those affected by the recent floods. Special health check-up camps have also been organized, and to raise awareness about them, we have initiated public announcements through a vehicle traveling across the flood-affected areas, ensuring people can avail themselves of these free services.”

“Administrative officials and the Noida authority are jointly working to minimize difficulties for people during this challenging period,” Verma added.

Breakfast at the centers consists of items like porridge, biscuits, rusks, and tea, while lunch and dinner include yellow rice with vegetables and aloo poori, respectively. Milk is also supplied at the homes to nourish infants.

According to data released by the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, 4,748 people were displaced by the floods in various parts of the district after water levels in the Yamuna river increased at the Okhla barrage last week. Additionally, 6,308 animals, including cattle, dogs, rabbits, roosters, ducks, and pigs, were evacuated from submerged areas.

As per the irrigation department, water level in the Okhla barrage of Yamuna river was recorded at 198.60 metres at 2pm and its danger level is 200.60 metres.

“We are coordinating with the district administration to provide all possible assistance. Senior officials regularly inspect the shelter homes to ensure smooth operations,” said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Noida authority.

In the meantime, Gautam Budh Nagar district hospital authorities reported no health-related cases among the displaced population as of Tuesday evening. Dr. Sunil Sharma, CMO of Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “We have not received any health-related cases from any of the shelter homes.”

Raypur Khadar, Asgarpur Jagir, Sikanderpur, Belakala, Motipur, Makanpur Khadar, Kanigarhi, Jhuppa, Jewar Khadar, Sirsa, and Mehndipur are among the flood-hit villages in Dadri, Sadar, and Jewar.

The district administration previously issued an advisory urging individuals residing near the banks of the Hindon River to relocate to safer areas due to the possibility of floods.

Meanwhile, the upstream level at Hindon barrage (Ghaziabad) was 199.95 metres and downstream level was 198.95 metres, as of 1pm on Tuesday. The danger level is at 205.80 metres.