Noida authority assures Sector 11 residents help on civic issues

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Saturday set in motion a spate of directions under the "Noida Aapke Dwar" initiative after residents of Sector 11 raised concerns over civic issues related to water, sewage, and landscaping among others The "Noida Aapke Dwar" campaign by the Noida authority involves officials visiting sectors to address residents' issues under which RWA representatives presented their charter of demands to the visiting officials on Friday.

Orders for urgent action have been issued and new initiatives have been proposed under the initiative that aims to provide timely solutions to community issues by bringing authority officials directly in touch with residents, officials said.

To be sure, according to information from Sector 11 Residents Welfare Association, there are around 400 three-storey villas and the tentative population is around 2,000. On Friday, during a meeting with visiting Noida authority officials, residents highlighted various issues affecting their everyday life.

Apoorva Kumar, one of the residents, said that overflowing sewage near the Metro hospital area becomes unbearable, especially during monsoons. “The stench and unhygienic conditions make it difficult for us and our customers. We urgently need proper sewer management to ensure clean and safe surroundings,” he added.

“High TDS (total dissolved solids) levels in the drinking water have been a persistent issue, making the water unsafe. We have been requesting quality testing and better filtration measures for a long time, and it’s reassuring to finally see the authority addressing this concern,” said Dinesh Krishnan, general secretary, RWA Sector 11.

“We have also pointed out lack of security personnel which has been leading to security concerns among residents here since long. Moreover, the entry point of the sector requires beautification,” he added.

For civic infrastructure, the RWA requested for construction of a new community center, beautification of vacant plots, installation of security barriers, and repairs to public conveniences in local markets.

In response, the authority officials said they will prioritise maintenance of these facilities.

Additional instructions were issued to identify and curb alleged encroachments by street vendors on main roads and to install clear directional sign boards across the sector for better navigation, officials said.

In reply, the authority assured of creating testing points and exploring measures to improve water quality. Also, the landscaping division has been tasked with regular tree pruning, spraying of pesticide, and clearing of overgrown grass and weeds on authority-owned vacant plots to improve both aesthetics and hygiene in the sector, they added.

“Recognising the urgency of these demands, officials from relevant departments have been directed to submit well-structured proposals within three weeks, including feasibility, cost analysis, and clear deadlines. Progress on these directives will be reviewed in the next meeting to ensure timely execution,” Lokesh M, chief executive officer, told HT on Saturday.

“Noida Aapke Dwar initiative underscores commitment to listening to residents and acting on their concerns swiftly,” he added.

Noida authority officials also explained that the concerned department has been directed to assess the nearly 45-year-old sewer line which frequently overflows due to the aging infrastructure, and expedite plans for its replacement where required.