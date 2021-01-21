Noida: Discom to pull the plug on 12,000 consumers over outstanding electricity bills
NOIDA: Irked with the lacklustre response shown by consumers towards payment of pending bills despite schemes and rebates offered, the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has decided to disconnect power lines of over 12,000 defaulting consumers who owe the discom a total of ₹10 crore. Officials said these consumers have not deposited any amount against their electricity bills in the last two years, officials said.
In the first week of December last year, the discom has called off its disconnection drive against another 65,000 consumers for not clearing their outstanding power dues of ₹3.25 crore, upon instructions by state energy minister Shrikant Sharma.
PVVNL chief engineer Virendra Nath Singh said that these 12,000 defaulter consumers have been identified by the discom’s portal. “We had sent mandatory notices to them before launching the crackdown against them. But all our requests for clearing outstanding dues fell on deaf ears. As a result, we started pulling plugs from Wednesday and within three weeks, we’ll disconnect power lines of all those 12,000 major defaulters,” he said.
He further said that after the disconnection drive, recovery penalties will be issued against these defaulters to ensure recovery through the legal route. “The PVVNL had been offering many schemes like easy instalments and one-time settlement to them so that defaulters can clear their outstanding bills easily. We had also decided to waive off the interest on their outstanding bills but even then, they didn’t pay any attention. Finally, we had no option other than to pull the plug permanently and initiate legal action against them,” he said.
The PVVNL has 3.25 lakh consumers in Gautam Budh Nagar district and the total outstanding dues of these consumers stand at over ₹25 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Awareness drive begins to reduce mishaps on Yamuna Expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Installation of crash barriers on Yamuna E-way: Agency to be hired on Jan 27
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad to vaccinate 4,000 health-care workers across 31 centres today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Discom to pull the plug on 12,000 consumers over outstanding electricity bills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four persons arrested from illicit liquor factory in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six of family injured as LPG cylinder catches fire in Bisrakh village; one critical
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Residents suffer as Sector 63 park turns into dump yard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers at UP Gate, Chilla border reject govt proposal of temporary suspension of farm laws; protest to continue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bomb hoax at private hospital in Noida’s Sector 27
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad court awards death to man for rape and murder of 2-yr-old girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad court awards death to 30-year-old man for rape and murder of two-year-old girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GB Nagar consumer commission directs company to pay for cost of defective AC to complainant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt sanctions ₹25 crore for 250 CCTV cameras, high-tech equipment under ‘Safe City’ project for GB Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day rehearsal: Restrictions on heavy vehicles in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NMRC conducts online survey to improve last-mile connectivity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox