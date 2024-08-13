Noida: Fund hurdle in Chilla elevated road

The Noida authority on Monday said it will resolve the hurdles coming in way of Chilla elevated road project once the Uttar Pradesh government issues the necessary directions on this crucial project. In June 2024, the Noida authority awarded the contract of Chilla elevated road to MG Contractors that had placed a bid 7% below the estimated price of ₹ 680 crore for constructing the 5.5km, six-lane Chilla elevated road (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The government will decide as to who will pay the additional ₹150 crore cost for the construction of the elevated road.

In June 2024, the Noida authority awarded the contract of Chilla elevated road to MG Contractors that had placed a bid 7% below the estimated price of ₹680 crore for constructing the 5.5km, six-lane Chilla elevated road.

This elevated road is aimed at connecting Delhi’s Mayur Vihar with the Mahamaya Flyover on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, thereby offering a seamless ride to thousands of commuters, who face congestion daily on the existing Delhi-Noida Link road.

The Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd (UPSBCL), which issued the tender, has since informed the Noida authority that an additional ₹150 crore will be required in the next three years due to cost escalation.

Since the Chilla elevated road is a joint venture between the Noida authority and the public works department (PWD), the Noida authority has forwarded the UPSBCL’s request to the state government, seeking directions on how this additional cost will be managed.

“Once the government takes a decision and issues directions, we will take this project to the next stage so that work can begin at the site,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The UP cabinet in June 2024 approved ₹787 crore for the project that will address the issue of traffic congestion that commuters face in sectors 14, 15A, 16A and other adjoining areas, said officials.

Later in October 2024, UPSBCL requested the Noida authority to increase the budget for the Chilla elevated road to ₹940 crore from the earlier budget of ₹787 crore, citing current construction material rates.

After the state gave in-principle approval to the new construction cost, UPSBCL issued a tender in November 2023 but that did not elicit the desired response.

Subsequently, a fresh tender with relaxed technical capabilities was issued on February 28. In June this year, a contractor was selected, but before a formal selection letter could be issued to MG Contractors, the UPSBCL wrote to the Noida authority, asking it to approve the project’s escalated budget.

Lokesh M said they have forwarded the letter and are awaiting the government decision.

“Once all approvals are in place, the selected contractor will have three years to complete the project and will be responsible for maintaining the road for five years. Currently, only 13% of the construction has been completed,” said Lokesh M.