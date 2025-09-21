Noida-Jewar e-bus plan faces hurdles in special body setup, route finalisation

The city’s ambitious electric bus project, involving a fleet of 500 buses, is likely to be delayed due to a lack of clarity on routes and a delay in setting up a special purpose vehicle (SPV), officials said. The service was expected to be operational by the end of 2025 in time for the opening of Noida International Airport at Jewar. Authorities yet to finalise routes and set up infra. First phase proposes only 65 buses for Yeida and Greater Noida, with Noida starting with fewer. (HT Archive)

“The formation of a special purpose vehicle is in process, and it will take time to get the same into active mode. Also, the authority is likely to engage an agency that will carry out the survey to develop required supporting services to run bus service,” said SP Singh, general manager of Noida authority.

Officials said the absence of supporting infrastructure such as depots, stands, and charging stations has stalled the project. It will now be rolled out in phases across Noida, Greater Noida, and Yeida, with fewer buses running initially. Of the planned 500, Noida is to get 300, while GNIDA and Yeida will get 100 each. In the first phase, Yeida has proposed 50 buses, Greater Noida 15, and Noida even fewer.

The state government had earlier selected Travel Time Mobility India Pvt Ltd and Delbus Mobility to run 250 buses each under a 12-year gross cost contract model. But the three authorities—Noida, GNIDA, and Yeida—are yet to form the joint SPV that will oversee operations. Under the GCC model, operators are paid per kilometre, with viability gap funding (VGF) to cover the shortfall between fare revenue and operating costs.

Greater Noida authority CEO Ravi Kumar NG recently told officials that low-ridership routes would increase the subsidy burden. Greater Noida officials said routes will be finalised after demand surveys, considering peak hours, metro ridership, and other parameters. “Before launching, we also need to repair old bus stands and set up charging stations. Without that, e-buses cannot be operated smoothly,” an official said.

Yeida is pushing for airport connectivity routes linking Jewar with Noida and Delhi. The project, worth ₹675 crore, envisions 500 buses (half nine-metre and half 12-metre) across 25 routes with 10- to 5-minute frequencies. Terminals are planned in Sectors 82 and 91, and the Botanical Garden bus stand is being upgraded with EV charging facilities. Annual operating costs are estimated at ₹370 crore against revenues of ₹145 crore, leaving a ₹225 crore viability gap.