Noida: Man arrested for manufacturing, selling ‘fake paneer’ into markets

NOIDAA 34-year-old man was arrested from Sector 63 on Monday for allegedly manufacturing and selling adulterated paneer across National Capital Region (NCR) markets, police said. Officers said this arrest was part of a broader crackdown on an interstate racket that had been supplying adulterated paneer across Delhi-NCR for nearly six months. (HT Photos)

According to police, the accused Afsar Khan was operating a plant in Sahajpura village in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh where they allegedly manufactured artificial paneer. This paneer is then supplied to shopkeepers at cheaper rates, who sell it to customers further. The network reportedly extended to markets in Delhi and NCR, posing serious health risk to the public.

“The accused had been evading arrest for several weeks and was carrying a cash reward of ₹25,000. Our investigation has revealed that he was a key link in the racket manufacturing synthetic paneer in Aligarh and supplying it to Delhi-NCR. This misleads the customers and endangers public health,” Avdhesh Pratap Singh, station house officer of Sector 63 police station, said.

A case had already been registered against the accused and his associates under sections 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Officers said this arrest was part of a broader crackdown on an interstate racket that had been supplying adulterated paneer across Delhi-NCR for nearly six months. In June, Sector 63 police intercepted a vehicle carrying over 1,400kg of fake paneer - a product manufactured using starch-heavy powders, palmolein oil, industrial whiteners, and chemical curdling agents instead of real milk.

Among those arrested earlier were Gulfam, 23, Naved, 20, and Iqbal, 30, who worked as daily-wage operators under the direction of Guddu, 30.