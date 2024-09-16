Noida private school employee arrested for molesting student: Police

An employee of a private school in Noida Sector 115 was arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl student several times, police said on Sunday. The arrest was made after the girl’s parents filed a formal complaint against the suspect, aged 30, who works as a manager at the school. A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 74 (assault against woman) was slapped against the school manager, police said. (Representational image)

“The suspect targeted the student. He was arrested on Saturday immediately after the student’s parents filed a complaint at the Sector 113 police station based on which a first information report was registered,” said Krishna Gopal Sharma, station house officer of the Sector 113 police station.

According to police, the girl’s father said that the suspect molested her at least three times and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone. But the girl informed her parents about the suspect’s actions, said police.

A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 74 (assault against woman) and Section 7/8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was slapped against the suspect, police said.

This is the second time a minor has been molested in a private school in Noida in the past week.

Four people, including the headmistress and a teacher of a private school, were arrested last week for allegedly trying to hush up the sexual harassment of a six-year-old student by a 25-year-old man on the school premises in Noida Sector 12 on September 10, HT had reported.